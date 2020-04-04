Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner tests positive for Covid 19

Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner has tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, according to reports from Metropoli Abierta, via Marca.

The 57-year old Catalan native is reportedly the third person connected with the club to test positive in the last two weeks.

Director of Medical Services Ramon Canal and club doctor Josep Antoni Gutierrez both tested positive after displaying symptoms at home.

Both Gutierrez and Canal are reported to be recovering well at home, with Cardoner also recovering in isolation, and continuing to work remotely.

No Barcelona players have tested positive for the infection, after La Blaugrana opted to cease all training and club activities on March 11, following updated public health advice.

La Liga remains suspended indefinitely, after the extension of the state of alarm in Spain at the end of March.

RFEF President Luis Rubiales has confirmed no return date has been established at this stage, but negotiations are continuing between all parties.