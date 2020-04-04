Barcelona ‘promise’ 2020 move for Neymar

Barcelona reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Neymar this summer, after striking a deal to block a move to Real Madrid in 2019.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants told Neymar’s representatives they would sign him in the summer of 2020, if they could not complete a deal with PSG ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The report states Barcelona acted to ward off growing interest from Los Blancos, and assure Neymar they wanted to facilitate a return to the Camp Nou.

However, La Blaugrana are now under pressure to fulfil the reported transfer, with Neymar keen to push through an exit from the Ligue 1 side.

The French club have reportedly lowered their asking price from €200M to €150M for the 28-year old, in a bid to end speculation on his future.

The new price could encourage Barcelona to sign him, but due to the financial pressure created by the Covid 19 lock down, the La Liga leaders may look to bring the fee down even further.