Barcelona legend Xavi makes €1M Covid 19 donation

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has donated €1M to a Catalan hospital as part of the ongoing battle against the Covid 19 virus in Spain.

Xavi, and wife Nuria Cunillera, have made the donation to the Hospital Clinico de Barcelona, following a fundraising campaign launched by the clinic.

The pair have released a video via the clinic’s official Twitter account, providing details of what their donation will be used for.

“With this donation, the hospital will receive equipment for patients and healthcare staff.

“Join the Coronavirus response, enter hospital’s website and make a donation, together we can come out of this ahead.”

The ex Spanish international has joined a growing number of La Liga and Spanish footballers to make charitable donations to the fight against the virus in recent weeks.

Xavi’s former coach at the Camp Nou, Pep Guardiola, has donated to the Catalan health authorities, with skipper Lionel Messi, Rafinha and Thiago Alcantara also donating money.

The 40-year old, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd has also hinted in recent weeks he would like to return as Barcelona manager in the future.

The club have also confirmed players will be taking a 70% wage cut to support the payment of wages to non playing club staff.