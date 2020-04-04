Andriy Lunin eyes Real Madrid No.1 spot in 2020-21

Real Madrid goal keeper Andriy Lunin is determined to fight for the club’s No.1 slot with Thibaut Courtois in the 2020-21 season.

The Ukrainian international has endured contrasting fortunes in two loan spells this season, at Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo.

The move to Valladolid ended in frustration, with no La Liga appearances, before the deal was terminated in December 2019.

He then moved to Oviedo in January, establishing himself as first choice, prior to the Covid 19 suspension.

But despite consistent speculation linking him with a move away this summer, the 21-year old wants to give it go in Madrid.

“Of course I see myself as a Real Madrid goal keeper, he told an interview with the Real Madridista magazine.

“If I did not believe in that, it would have made no sense to come here.

I do not know when I will achieve this, but I am convinced this moment can come.

I would like to return to Madrid, and compete for the No.1 position, but I will wait and see what the coach decides.”

Lunin’s future with Los Blancos is likely to depend on the future of PSG loanee Alphonse Areola.

If Real Madrid opt to make his loan deal a permanent move in the summer, that would place Lunin at third choice.

Luca Zidane is set to leave when his contract expires in June, and reserve team football could encourage Lunin to leave either permanently or on loan.