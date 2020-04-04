Achraf Hakimi to sign Real Madrid extension until 2023

Achraf Hakimi is set to agree a new contract with Real Madrid, despite rumours linking him with a summer exit.

The Moroccan international will complete a two year loan at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current campaign.

However, despite interest from Dortmund, Chelsea and Juventus, reports in Marca state the 21-year will now stay with Los Blancos until 2023.

The reported deal is shorter than Real Madrid’s offer, which saw his deal extended from 2021 to 2026.

But it appears to suit all parties, with Zinedine Zidane’s side retaining a profitable asset, and Hakimi keeping the door open to a future move, if he does not secure first team football.

Concerns over first team action is reportedly the main barrier to Hakimi agreeing a new deal, with Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola currently ahead of him.

However, Zidane is open to selling Odriozola when he returns from a loan spell at Bayern Munich at the end of 2019-20.