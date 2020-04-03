Valencia close in on deal for Porto defender Diogo Leite

Valencia are closing in on the €20m signing of Porto defender and Portugal Under-21 international Diogo Leite.

That is according to a report in Portuguese outlet A Bola, who say that the central defender is close to agreeing terms of €2m per annum in wages at the Mestalla.

The 21-year-old has only made 17 first-team appearances for the Portuguese giants and has started just one league game this season, with the more experienced duo of Pepe and Ivan Marcano preferred at the heart of the defence.

Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach were among the sides interested in the promising defender but Valencia are said to have pulled away in recent weeks as they stepped up their negotiations.

António Araújo is said to be the intermediary in the negotiations and, along with Leite’s close ties with agent Jorge Mendes, the move to the Mestalla is logical as the club have close relations with both.