Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos responds to Ajax over 2019 Champions League defeat

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has unsurprisingly been involved in some controversy despite football across Europe being suspended.

Football in the nation has been suspended indefinitely in the midst of a state of emergency in Spain, confining players to their own homes as social distancing is enforced.

However, the Madrid captain found himself involved with some light-hearted social media conversation with Dutch giants Ajax, who had a dig at the Spain international.

Ajax posted a photo of their goal celebration during their famous 4-1 win in the Spanish capital in the Champions League Round of 16 last year, with Ramos confined to the stands due to suspension – with an image from the game seeing him in a similar pose in the executive box.

Ramos did hit back with a jibe of his own, responding with a collage of four photos showing him celebrating each of his four Champions League titles.

Ramos has won a remarkable 21 trophies in the Spanish capital including four La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – including in 2014, when he scored his most famous goal. Deep into stoppage time and with Carlo Ancelotti’s side trailing 1-0 to Atletico de Madrid, Ramos scored a towering header from a corner to bring the game into extra-time and his side subsequently won 4-1.

The defender has also won a multitude of personal awards alongside three major trophies for Spain, including the 2010 World Cup.

