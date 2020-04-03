Real Betis stadium a storage centre in coronavirus battle

Real Betis have deployed their facilities at their Benito Villamarin stadium as a logistics centre in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As outlined by Cadena Cope, the stadium will act as a reception and storage of protective face masks that are then distributed to the health personnel of Seville.

The masks will be distributed to health centres in Seville and the surrounding province, including the local Virgen del Rocío hospital along with nursing homes, pharmacies, security forces and even grocery stores that request it.

The club have already made a significant donation of medical supplies to the Virgen del Rocío hospital to help combat the coronavirus.

As outlined in a report by Marca, the Seville-based club have made the donation which includes more than 5000 protective gloves, upwards of 100 masks, tubing and breathing support material along with disinfection material and other sanitary items.

Los Verdiblancos confirmed their players, coaching staff and directors have agreed a 15% pay cut to avoid other workers at the club losing their income.