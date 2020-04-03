Mino Raiola offers Matthijs De Ligt to Real Madrid

Agent Mino Raiola has offered Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt to Real Madrid, according to reports.

Diario Sport cites a report in Defensa Central that Raiola is keen to find a new destination for the Dutch central defender, who has at times struggled in his debut season at the Italian champions.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Allianz Stadium from Ajax over the summer for €85m and was forced to step in earlier than expected after Giorgio Chiellini tore his anterior cruciate ligament in August.

The Holland international was replaced by Merih Demiral during the first half to the season, but the Turkey international also suffered a serious injury after just five appearances.

De Ligt has now made 27 first-team appearances for the Bianconeri – 20 of which have arrived in Serie A – but there are still doubts over his long-term future at the club.

It is claimed that Madrid would be interested in his signature as they are seeking a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos in their defence and a partner Raphael Varane.

Raiola is already in discussions with Los Blancos about the goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, currently on loan in the Spanish capital from Paris Saint-Germain.