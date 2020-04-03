Liverpool confident Sadio Mane will stay despite Real Madrid interest

Liverpool are not concerned that Sadio Mane will leave for Real Madrid despite interest in his signature, El Mundo Deportivo cite The Athletic as saying.

The Senegalese forward has blossomed into one of the world’s best attacking talents and Madird boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a long-term admirer.

It had been reported by Le10sport earlier this year that the former Southampton forward has been identified by Los Blancos as the eventual replacement for Gareth Bale, who is almost certain to leave this year and was a prime target for the club.

However, the 27-year-old is said to be happy at Anfield and indeed has a long-term contract with the Merseyside club through to the summer of 2023.

In February, journalist Duncan Castles confirmed on the Transfer Window Podcast that both Mane and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah had a desire to play in La Liga one day, with Madrid said to be the favourites should any moves go to fruition.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side reaching two successive Champions League finals and being on the brink of a first league title in 30 years, any exits seem implausible at this stage.