Barcelona would only sell Ousmane Dembele for ‘golden’ offer

Barcelona have no plans to sell Ousmane Dembele this summer and would only do so if they receive a ‘golden’ offer, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Dembele is currently in the midst of another long-term injury layoff, sidelined since February and not expected to be ready for a return to football until August at the earliest.

A report in Diario AS earlier this month claimed that many at the Catalan giants had run out of patience with the French forward while this week Diario Sport said Liverpool held an interest in the player.

Dembele’s alleged lack of discipline with his diet away from training is believed to be leading to him sustaining multiple injuries at the Camp Nou having never previously suffered them.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and despite returning to first-team training he suffered a fresh setback and will be out until August at the earliest.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and also had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.

It has been the forward’s worst season in terms of injuries at Barça – the player has played nine games out of a possible 37, 492 minutes out of 3,330 possible (14.77%).