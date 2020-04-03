Barcelona to offer Antoine Griezmann to Paris Saint-Germain in part-exchange for Neymar

Barcelona are prepared to offer Antoine Griezmann to Paris Saint-Germain in a part-exchange deal for their former star Neymar, report Sky Sports.

Griezmann arrived at the Blaugrana this summer when his €120m release clause at Atleti was triggered but his performances and adaption to the club have not been quite as planned so far.

There has been greater expectation on Griezmann than expected due to a series of injury problems for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this campaign.

It follows a report Diario Sport last week that claimed Griezmann would be placed on the transfer market after less than a year at the Camp Nou.

It is claimed that the Catalan giants are hopeful of renovating their attack this summer but need to sell first-team players in order to reinvest, with the Frenchman seen as expendable.

Neymar has been a long-term target for the Blaugrana – a report on Thursday in El Mundo Deportivo dedicated its front page to saying the club wanted both the Brazilian and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, saying that Lautaro is a ‘priority’ signing while Neymar is seen as ‘strategic’.

A report in Diario Sport last month that Neymar ‘is being held against his will’ by Paris Saint Germain’s Qatari ownership, who are insistent on not selling the star attacker, in spite of the player’s wishes of returning to the Camp Nou.

Neymar is said to be in love with the idea of returning to the Catalan giants this summer and is said to be prepared for another tense summer of a standoff between the clubs with a transfer saga likely.

It is also a key factor that the former Santos star has a close personal friendship with his former Blaugrana teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with whom he is keen to play alongside once more.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.