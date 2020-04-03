Barcelona consider Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro

Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro is on the summer shortlist for Barcelona, according to Diario Sport.

It is said that the Portugal international could be available for €25m and the Blaugrana tried to sign him four years ago but he opted for a move to the German club instead.

The report states that left-back is an area that the club need to strengthen as Jordi Alba is now 31 and no longer in his best form, while Junior Firpo may be sold this summer.

The Catalan media outlet reported this week that Firpo has appeared in 16 matches for the Catalan giants this campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Alba, and could be offloaded this year.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot.

The same outlet reported earlier this week that Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa is another option for the Catalan club when his contract expires this summer.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this summer when his contract in the French capital expires and he is also said to be attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Capped 13 times by the France national team, the experienced full-back would present an affordable option for any top club seeking to bolster their options at left-back.