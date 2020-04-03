Barcelona confident on Ivan Rakitic sale, Atletico Madrid lead race

Barcelona are hopeful of securing €20m for midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer with Atletico de Madrid the favourites to sign him, report Marca.

The Croatian international’s deal runs out at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 and is also said to have suitors in England, Germany and Italy, with Sevilla – whom he once captained – among the clubs who have been linked with a move, as outlined recently in Diario Sport.

The 31-year-old has clocked up 298 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies – including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

The Croat has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season, despite the player himself previously stating that he wished to remain at the club.

Indeed, according to a report in Cadena Ser last month, it was said that the Blaugrana were keen to sell the midfielder in January.

Rakitic has struggled for first-team minutes this season – initially under Ernesto Valverde and now Quique Setien – with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto among the players selected in those positions.