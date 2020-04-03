Barcelona boss Quique Setien ‘dreaming’ of signing Napoli star Fabian Ruiz

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is ‘dreaming’ of the club signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to a report in Diario AS.

The central midfielder has made 32 appearances for the Italian side this campaign and is developing into one of the most highly-rated Spanish stars.

Interest from the Camp Nou is logical due to the uncertainty over the long-term futures of central midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets.

Fabian received his first senior Spain cap in June and has impressed in Serie A following a €30m transfer from Real Betis in the summer of 2018.

It was in Seville where the midfielder first truly came to prominence, under the tutelage of Setien, and it now appears there is a desire for the two to be reunited.

Diario AS first reported on interest from Real Madrid in the player last summer and there are suggestions that the player may be forced to choose between El Clasico rivals.