Arthur Melo ‘non-transferable’ for Barcelona

The future of multiple Barcelona players is under question but one player who will not be on the move is midfielder Arthur Melo, say Diario Sport.

Indeed, the report claims that the Brazil international is viewed as being non-transferrable by the Catalan giants due to his style of play and that he remains a key part of their project.

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong among them.

The news on Arthur may be slightly more surprising as he suffered problems with his form and fitness this campaign and the report claims there have even been suggestions he could be included in an offer for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.