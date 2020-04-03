Arsenal want to extend Dani Ceballos loan deal from Real Madrid

Arsenal are hoping to extend the loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos by a further year, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

Ceballos is on a season-long loan deal at the Gunners from Madrid and it is claimed that the Spanish giants have no plans to include him in their first-team squad next season.

A report in Gols Media this week said that Ceballos had emerged as a priority signing for Valencia this summer, with a return to Spanish football appearing to be increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo reported that the paths of Ceballos and Real Betis appear ‘destined to cross’ once more, with a possible move this summer on the cards.

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad, which was at the heart of reports linking him with a January exit from North London.

However, it is now said that Mikel Arteta wants the midfielder to stay at the Emirates and has promised him a prolonged run in the first-team if he decides to remain.