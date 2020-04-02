Valencia target April 13 training return from Covid 19 lock down

Valencia are reportedly targeting a return to training on April 13, with the current Spanish state of alarm ending 24 hours earlier.

Los Che had previously confirmed five positive Covid 19 tests at the club, including first team stars Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya and Eliaquim Mangala.

However, reports from Diario AS claim the club have now received a clean bill of health, with a complete set of negative results.

The positive news has encouraged the club to restart first team training at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna ahead of schedule.

Training sessions will be staggered in small groups, with the club maintaining strict adherence to official health guidelines.

The state of alarm was extended by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last week, but there remains the potential for a further lock down, as the country continues to fight against the virus.

La Liga is suspended indefinitely, with UEFA yet to announce details of the expected return of domestic football across Europe.