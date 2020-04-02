Sevilla linked with Ligue 1 pair Layvin Kurzawa and Bouna Sarr

Sevilla are reportedly interested in a double move for French pair Layvin Kurzawa and Bouna Sarr this summer.

PSG full back Kurzawa is out of contract at the Parc de Princes at the end of the season, and the 27-year is set to move on from the French capital.

According to reports from French TV station Canal+, reported via Diario AS, Julen Lopetegui’s side will challenge Arsenal for his signature.

The former Spain boss is rumoured to be keen on strengthening his full back options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon set to leave the club.

With Kurzawa identified as a possible replacement for Reguilon, director of football Monchi also wants Marseille star Bouna Sarr.

Sarr has been ever present for Andre Villas-Boas’ side this season, rotating between right back and right midfield.

However, the 28-year old has two years left on his contract at the Stade Velodrome, and could cost the La Liga side around €12M.