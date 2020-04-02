Real Betis players agree pay cut to avoid non-playing staff losing income

Real Betis players, coaching staff and directors have agreed a 15% pay cut to avoid other workers at the club losing their income.

Los Verdiblancos confirmed the news this week that there was an agreement on all sides that this was the right approach for the club to take amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sport across the world to a halt with Spanish football suspended indefinitely – meaning that all clubs have no income from matchdays or, for the elite clubs, their museums.

Other Spanish clubs are exercising an ERTE – Spain’s temporary redundancy scheme which is activated by the state of emergency within the country, with businesses losing access to their profits.

However, that would mean that staff aside from players, coaching staff and directors would lose a significant portion of their income, which Betis were keen to protect.

Spain is now behind only Italy on the global scale for the most deaths due to the virus, with the nation now 18 days into a 30-day state of lockdown.