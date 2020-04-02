PSG join the race for Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan international will return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, when his two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund ends.

Lucien Favre’s side are keen on a permanent move for the 21-year old, with Chelsea and Juventus also linked with a summer bid.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, PSG have now joined the race, with Real Madrid still unsure of how the situation will be resolved.

The reports states Los Blancos are preparing to offer him a new five year deal at the club, but due to the ongoing Covid 19 lock down across Europe, no progress has been made.

If Hakimi declines the new contract, Zinedine Zidane could look to sell him on in the coming months, will his current deal in the Spanish capital set to expire in 2021.