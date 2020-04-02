Luka Modric to remain at Real Madrid for 2020-21 campaign

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will see out his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The Croatian international has been heavily linked with a potential move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, amid growing reports he has decided not sign a one year extension at Los Blancos.

Serie A giants Inter Milan were rumoured to be the front runners to sign the 34-year old, but reports from Diario AS claim he will reject any advances, and stay on for another year in Madrid.

The report adds the former Tottenham man could then move onto the MLS in 2021, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami reported to be considering a contract offer.

Modric has established himself as a fans favourite during his time in the Spanish capital, after eight successful seasons at the club.

The veteran play maker has racked up over 300 club appearances, with one La Liga title and four Champions Leagues.