LaLigaSantander Fest raises over €1m and one million masks for coronavirus battle

The LaLigaSantander Fest – an event involving 20 footballers and 20 music stars – raised over €1m and one million masks for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As outlined by La Liga, the televised event last weekend was broadcast in 182 countries enjoyed the charity festival across more than 100 platforms.

A grand total of €1,003,532 was raised by the league from the first global charity festival to help combat the global pandemic with a representative from all 20 clubs in the top division of Spanish football involved.

The funds raised from the event will be directed towards health services with specific recommendations based on government guidance.

All the participants in the festival participated from their respective homes, due to Spain being in the midst of back-to-back state of emergencies in the nation which will last a minimum of 30 days in total.

Spain is now behind only Italy on the global scale for the most deaths due to the virus, with the nation now 18 days into a 30-day state of lockdown.

Football across the nation has been suspended indefinitely.