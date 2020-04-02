La Liga clubs could lose up to €957M if season is cancelled

La Liga clubs could stand to lose up to an incredible €957M if the 2019-20 season is cancelled in the coming weeks.

Domestic football in Spain is suspended indefinitely amid the continuing Covid 19 lock down, with UEFA also confirming the postponement of all European competitions.

According to reports from Marca, initial estimates of a €648 shortfall could be dwarfed if the Champions League and Europa League are cancelled.

The cessation of all club football would be the most financially damaging prospect, however the report states the amount will be significantly reduced if football returns in some form.

Estimates range from losses of €303.4M if the season is completed behind closed doors, to €156.4M if fans can return.

La Liga are reportedly in negotiations with players union AFE, with proposals in place for salary cuts to ease the financial impact.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both announced 70% wage reductions and support packages for non playing staff in recent days.