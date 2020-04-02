Everton target Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias

Premier League side Everton are reportedly still keen on a move for Atletico Madrid full back Santiago Arias.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were linked with a move for the Colombian international during the January window, but no formal offer was made.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Merseyside club could return with a summer offer for the 28-year old.

Ancelotti has rotated between club captain Seamus Coleman and French international Djibril Sidibe at right back so far this season.

But with Sidibe’s loan deal expiring at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, the veteran Italian boss could make a move.

Everton have a purchase option with AS Monaco over Sidibe, but Arias would represent a cheaper option as competition for Coleman.

Arias – who worked with Everton director of football Marcel Brands at PSV – has reportedly become frustrated at dropping to third choice right back at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Former Los Rojiblancos cult hero Juanfran Torres was replaced by Kieran Trippier last summer, and Sime Vrsaljko’s return from injury means Arias has slipped down the pecking under.