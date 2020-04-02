Atletico Madrid hit with UEFA fine for crowd trouble against Liverpool

Atletico Madrid have been fined €24,000 by UEFA following crowd disturbances in their Champions League clash with Liverpool on February 18.

The La Liga giants were punished for blocking passages at the Wanda Metropolitano, alongside an additional €3,250 fine for lighting flares at the Anfield return leg on March 11, according to reports from Marca.

Diego Simeone’s side were not the only Spanish club to receive a UEFA fine, with Valencia handed a €15,000 penalty for entering the field of play late in their game at Atalanta the day before.

Barcelona received a €15,000 fine for a late entry during their clash away at Napoli, with the Italian side fined €27,000 for crowd trouble at the Stadio San Paolo.

In the Europa League, Jose Bordalas’ Getafe have been fined €8,000 for blocking passages in their game with Ajax, with Dutch club slapped with a €40,000 penalty for serious crowd trouble at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Catalan side Espanyol were warned by UEFA for failing to separate fans during their last 32 tie at home to Premier League side Wolves.