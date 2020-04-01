Wolves striker Raul Jimenez on Real Madrid radar

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is being monitored by elite European clubs including Real Madrid, according to a report.

The Daily Star say the Mexican international is being tracked by Los Blancos alongside interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Jimenez once played in La Liga when he spent the 2014/15 campaign at Atletico de Madrid but he netted just one goal in an unsuccessful stint at the club, making just four league starts.

The 28-year-old then spent three seasons at Portuguese giants Benfica before moving to English football in 2018, where he has netted 26 Premier League goals.

Jimenez has been in particularly hot form this campaign with 22 strikes in 45 outings, leading to links to a number of Europe’s leading clubs.

However, he has three years remaining on his contract at Molineux and Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and owners Fosun International are said to be ruling out any potential exit.