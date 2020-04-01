Valencia: All 10 players and coaches have recovered from coronavirus

All 10 players and coaches at Valencia who tested positive for coronavirus have now recovered from the illness, say Marca.

On 16 March, Los Che confirmed that ‘around 35%’ of the club’s staff who travelled to Milan in February had tested positive for the global pandemic.

It is known that Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya and Eliaquim Mangala were among those who tested positive for the virus, while the two other individuals who are confirmed to have tested positive were club doctor Juan Aliaga and Paco Camarasa.

The club reiterated that full safety measures were undertaken by everyone following February’s trip to northern Italy, where they played Atalanta in the Champions League.

The statement also mentioned having to play on February 19. in an ‘area confirmed high risk by the Italian authorities days later’ – the northern Lombardy region of Italy the epicentre of the original outbreak of the virus in Europe.

A report in Cadena Ser in March claimed that that the meeting in Milan last month is now thought to be the primary source of the mass spread of the virus in the Lombardy region.

Giorgio Gori, mayor of Bergamo, gave an interview – as cited by Marca – to say that the game “was a biological bomb.”

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sport across the world to a halt with Spanish football suspended indefinitely.

Spain is now behind only Italy on the global scale for the most deaths due to the virus, with the nation now 17 days into a 30-day state of lockdown.