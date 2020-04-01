Real Madrid: Lucas Vazquez ‘would love’ MLS move

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez admitted he ‘would love’ to one day play in MLS in the United States: “It would be incredible.”

The 28-year-old has increasingly become a fringe figure in the Spanish capital this season, making just 14 La Liga appearances from a possible 27 – of which just six have been in the starting line-up.

The adaptable Vazquez has won three successive Champions League titles and one La Liga crown with Madrid since returning to the club from Espanyol in the summer of 2015.

Indeed, he has clocked up 201 first-team appearances across that spell but is finding himself increasingly surplus to requirements and may be on the market this summer.

“It would be incredible, I’d love to play in MLS one day,” Vazquez told Bleacher Report, as cited by ESPN. “I love basketball. I love the teams of Lebron James.”

However, he has reiterated his commitment to the club – for whom he came through multiple youth teams, despite often coming in for criticism. “I am really proud to be a part of Real Madrid, the best team in the world,” he continued. “It is a joy to be able to play there every day.

“I try not to let praise or criticism affect me. I try to always give my all, and I have the ambition to improve every day. The truth is I hope to be able to retire at Real Madrid.”

Most comfortable in the position on the right of midfield – although sometimes deployed at right-back – Vazquez has said he attempts to model his game on former Madrid star Luis Figo.

“I grew up watching him play for Real Madrid, he played in my position and I still watch videos of him to improve my game through his.”