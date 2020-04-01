Real Madrid: James Rodriguez wants to join Everton this summer

Arsenal, Everton and Wolves all want to land out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer, say Marca.

It is claimed that the Premier League is now the only possible destination for the Colombian international due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the economic situation across Europe.

The report claims that Everton are the option that appeal to James the most with boss Carlo Ancelotti – who managed him at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich – said to be a big factor.

A report in to El Desmarque said Wolves are hoping to use their connections with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is the representative of the Colombian international.

Mendes is said to be hopeful of reducing Madrid’s asking price of €80m for the out-of-favour player and the growing financial clout of Wolves is making a move possible.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in a deal and their hand could be strengthened by their negotiations for Dani Ceballos last year, with relations between the clubs said to be strong.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern, with Atletico de Madrid and Napoli also said to be among the clubs keen on a move.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.