Real Madrid face Man United battle for Erling Haaland

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both setting their sights on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, report ESPN.

The Norwegian goalscoring sensation has netted 40 goals this campaign having been prolific for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January.

Indeed, Haaland has netted 12 goals in just seven starts for the German side whom he joined after reportedly turning down interest from United.

Madrid look set to make a move this summer as they aim to bolster their attacking ranks – Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic have both been fringe players this campaign and appear likely to be moved on this summer.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new striker to help ease the attacking mantle of Karim Benzema, who has been the standout forward for the club since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018.

Reports in Marca have linked the striker with a move to the Spanish capital and believe his release clause at Dortmund this year could be as low as €75m.

That would be a fee which could be attainable for both them and United, who themselves are desperate to upgrade their attacking options this summer.