Lyon teenage striker Rayan Cherki linked to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to complete the signing of teenage striker Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyonnais this summer.

Le10sport cite a report from El Confidencial claiming that the 16-year-old wants to join Los Blancos as soon as possible – a deal may be completed this summer which would allow the player to re-join Lyon on a loan deal.

Born in France to parents of Italian and Algerian descent, Cherki has drawn comparisons to Madrid striker Karim Benzema – who also starred for Lyon at a young age.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be a major force behind the interest as he also is with Rennes teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

It is said that Madrid president Florentino Perez may sanction a deal which would see the striker join the club this summer before immediately being loaned back to Lyon for two seasons to aid his development.

The teenager has made 12 first-team appearances for the French club this campaign, scoring three goals.

Image via Ligue1.com