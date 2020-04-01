Inter striker Lautaro Martinez ‘not bothered’ by links to Barcelona, Real Madrid – agent

The agent of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has said his client is ‘not bothered’ by speculation linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Last month, El Mundo Deportivo compared the interest between the two El Clasico rivals as ‘like a war’.

“There are reports linking him to Barcelona and Real Madrid but he is not bothered by that,” Alberto Yaque told Argentinian Radio La Plata, before adding: “Others wouldn’t be able to sleep.

“There is nothing official, we are happy that he is playing so well and scoring goals.”

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 30 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

It is said that the Blaugrana lead the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

Madrid on the other hand are looking to bolster their forward line with uncertain futures for fringe players Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.