Everton emerge as contenders for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

Premier League side Everton have emerged as a possible destination for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale next season.

That is according to a report in 90min.com, which states that Bale alongside his Wales international teammate Aaron Ramsey, currently at Juventus, are on the radar for the Goodison Park side.

​Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is said to be intent on bringing success back to the Toffees and believes boss Carlo Ancelotti – who was at the helm of Los Blancos when Bale moved to the Spanish capital – will be a pull for star players.

A report in Marca last month outlined how the Welshman was Madrid’s ‘number one problem’ this summer as they seeked to offload him but would struggle to find a suitable buyer who could cover his wage bill.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

There is a stress on the recurring issue that Bale’s wage packet makes any move this time round extremely difficult, with an MLS side or Premier League club the most likely to move.

The Welshman has been widely criticised in parts of Spanish media for his golfing habit – and the player himself has admitted the sport is his one true habit.

Indeed, such is Bale’s links to the sport that he has been nicknamed ‘The Golfer’ by his Madrid teammates – another stick the Spanish media has used to him.

However, the 30-year-old has won four Champions League titles at Madrid since his 2013 switch from Tottenham but was close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning this summer.

Bale’s current deal at Madrid runs through to 2022 and was last updated in 2016.