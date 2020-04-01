Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin Manchester United amid Juventus financial uncertainty

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the finances of Juventus particularly hard and Cristiano Ronaldo may have to be sold this summer.

That is according to a report in Marca, who say that the Italian champions may no longer be able to justify the Portuguese star’s wages and they believe there are only two possible destinations for the star – Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid are unlikely to be interested having sold the player two summers ago and shifting direction, while Barcelona are ruled out due to finances and Bayern Munich would not sign a player of his age (35).

The report continues that Paris Saint-Germain would be an option but only in the event that one of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe departed this summer – scenarios which remain unlikely.

It is claimed that England is the only possible destination and United would be favourites as they are ‘romantically linked’ to the player, ‘who has always left the door open’ for a return to United, where he played between 2003 and 2009, winning three successive league titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Ronaldo joined Juve in the summer of 2018 for a €100m fee and has scored 53 goals in 75 appearances for the Old Lady.