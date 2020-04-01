At least 12 players must leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid will have 37 players on their books for the 2020/21 campaign and must significantly trim this squad, as outlined by Diario AS.

There are currently 26 players in the first-team roster at the club while a further 11 players are due to return from loan stints, meaning that the club are well over their quota of a 25-man squad for next season.

It is outlined how a number of players have no future at the club – Borja Mayoral is not expected to play for the club again while Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, both high-profile names, are also priorities for Madrid to be moved on.

There are other players in the summer of 2021 who are out of contract and for whom the club may decide to sell before that in order to make a profit, such as Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo are two players returning from loan who will have an eye on next summer’s European Championships, and who both are also likely to be moved on either on permanent or temporary deals.

There are others out on loan – Achraf Hakimi and Martin Odegaard – who appear to have a future at the elite level, but who may not be at Madrid next season.

Two others with futures away from the club look likely to be strikers Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, who have only played fringe roles for Los Blancos.

There are other players currently out on loan such as Albert Soro, Luca Zidane, Andriy Lunin and Alvaro Tejero who may once again be moved on.