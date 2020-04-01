Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos on Real Betis radar

The paths of midfielder Dani Ceballos and Real Betis appear ‘destined to cross’ once more, according to Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo.

The dynamic central midfielder progressed through the Betis youth stem before starring in the first-team and moving on, in somewhat unpopular fashion, to Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 after his €16m release clause was activated.

However, it is said that much of the lingering resentment of that move has now dissipated and both parties would be open to the idea of being reunited.

It has been widely suggested that the central midfielder will leave Arsenal at the end of the current season, when his loan stint from Los Blancos will expire.

He is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.

A report in Gols Media said that Ceballos had emerged as a priority signing for Valencia this summer, with a return to Spanish football appearing to be increasingly likely.