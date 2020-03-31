West Ham want Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, who only moved to the Camp Nou in February.

That is according to a report the Sun, which claims the Hammers are on the lookout for a new striker this summer and believe the Denmark international will be available for transfer.

It follows on from a similar report in Diario Sport last week, speaking of the interest from the East London club alongside fellow Premier League team Everton.

The report outlines how the Catalan giants would not be willing to sell the striker, whom they controversially signed from Leganes less month, for less than €18m.

The Denmark international had netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign before moving to the Camp Nou in February.

Formerly of Middlesbrough, Braithwaite has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in a deal which will contain a €300m release clause after the club were granted an emergency transfer by the authorities.

This ruling provoked some controversy, as Lega were powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but were then unable to sign a replacement themselves.

However, the Blaugrana are not willing to make a loss on the transfer and any interest in the striker would have to reinvest the amount which they signed the player for.