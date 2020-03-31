Valencia quote Arsenal €40m for Carlos Soler

Valencia have reportedly told Arsenal that they will have to pay €40m to land midfielder Carlos Soler this summer.

Plaza Deportiva cite a report from the Mail that the Gunners have made an approach for the Spaniard, following a recent report in Sky Sports of interest from the North London club.

In December, Soler signed a new contract with at the Mestalla until the summer of 2023 with a €150m release clause but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan.

Soler only made his professional debut in December 2016 but has become an integral part of the first team at Valencia and has clocked up 141 appearances across all competitions to date, scoring 11 goals.

Primarily a right-sided midfielder, Soler has also been capped up to Under-21 level for Spain and is widely tipped for a place in the senior squad for future years.

The midfielder played a key part in Valencia winning the Copa del Rey last season and has also been instrumental in their successive top four finishes in La Liga.

Valencia may need to sell first-team players this summer to balance their delicate economic situation.