Valencia make contact for Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos

Valencia are monitoring a deal to sign Dani Ceballos – on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid – and have already made contact for the player.

That is according to a report in Gols Media, which saw that the central midfielder is a priority signing for Los Che this summer.

Valencia were strongly linked with a move for the former Spain Under-21 star in January, although it was claimed by Marca that Madrid vetoed this move as they did not want to strengthen a direct rival.

Real Betis – the former club of Ceballos – are also said to have made a tentative enquiry of the player, although their economic strength is not thought to be as significant as Valencia.

It has been widely suggested that the central midfielder will leave the Emirates at the end of the current season, when his loan stint from Los Blancos will expire.

He is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.