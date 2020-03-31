Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla vie for Sao Paulo star Igor Gomes

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla are all tracking 21-year-old Sao Paulo midfielder Igor Gomes, according to a report in Diario AS.

Capped up to Under-23 level with Brazil, Gomes has made just 43 first-team appearances for the club but is highly thought of and has a €50m release clause in his current contract.

Last October, ESPN Deportes cited reports in Globo Esporte that Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal and transfer guru Andre Cury had travelled to Brazil to evaluate the potential of signing future stars.

It was said that they held talks with former Blaugrana full-back Dani Alves along with Juanfran, formerly of Atletico Madrid, who are both currently at the Brazilian side.

Gomes was mentioned as one of the three Sao Paulo players that the Catalan club had an eye on, along with Igor Liziero (a 21-year-old midfielder) and teenage forward Antony.

A number of leading talents in the Brazilian top-flight have been transferred to Spain in recent years including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Reinier Jesus, Renan Lodi and Arthur Melo.

