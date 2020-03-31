Manchester United and Leicester City want Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United and Leicester City are both attentive to the situation of Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona, say Diario Sport.

It follows a report in El Mundo Deportivo that the Brazilian wants to return to the Premier League should he not continue at the Camp Nou.

It is said that the playmaker has little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

Tottenham are also said to be monitoring the player, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be attracted to the idea of him moving to Old Trafford while Leicester, who may be restricted in funding the deal, are also interested.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Earlier this month, Diario Sport claimed Chelsea are favourites to land the former Liverpool playmaker and indeed have already made an approach.

It is said that the most likely structure of the deal would be an upfront loan deal for one season, with a purchase option linked into the move.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.