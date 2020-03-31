Former Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber in ‘critical period’ with coronavirus

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber is in a ‘critical period’ in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife has said.

Now aged 46, the retired former footballer is currently in hospital having allegedly been infected by his wife, as reported Miliiiyet via La Vanguardia.

Isil Recber said on her Instagram account: “We have taken my husband Rustu to hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis. While everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms.

“This is a critical period and very difficult. May God give a speedy recovery to all the patients, including my husband.”

Turkey’s most capped player won 120 caps and was one of the players of the tournament when the nation reached the 2002 World Cup semi-finals.

Rustu retired in 2012 after a five-year stint with Besiktas having made seven appearances for the Catalan giants in the 2003-04 campaign.

He is said to have almost joined Arsenal in 2003 from Fenerbahce but had a late change of heart and moved to the Camp Nou, where he was the deputy to long-term goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

He was admitted to hospital for care where he was put under isolation over the weekend and is now under constant care having tested positive for the global pandemic.