Celta Vigo donate medical services in battle against coronavirus

Celta de Vigo have become the latest Spanish club to offer medical equipment to national health services to help battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

As outlined by Cadena Cope, the Galician club have donated 200,000 gloves, 50,000 masks and 700 bottles of hand gel to the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital, while they have also donated 28 medical beds.

A number of other Spanish clubs have already made generous donations – a report in El Mundo outlined how Real Madrid have turned their Santiago Bernabéu stadium into a warehouse for medical supplies.

Los Blancos donated a significant amount of medical equipment to help the authorities save lives against the global pandemic that has brought the planet to a halt.

“Thanks to @realmadrid for their very important contribution to face the coronavirus and help us save lives,” tweeted Isabel Díaz Ayuso – a Spanish politician who serves as the President of the Community of Madrid.

“I have closed with their president Florentino Pérez a large donation in health matters.”

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Spanish second division club Almeria have donated €1.2m in the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

€700k of the donation will be divided up as follows: €300k will be spent on food for those most in need, €200k will go towards health workers, €100k will be spent on those who have lost their jobs and €100k towards volunteers who are helping combat the virus.

Leganes have donated €200k to their local Severo Ochoa hospital to help battle the coronavirus and have prioritised their Foundation funds towards the health services.

The funds will be used to buy news tests, water, disinfectants, blankets, masks and other material that will help amid the health emergency within Spain.

The club have also encouraged all those who can to donate towards the Foundation, as outlined on their official website, with the hope of helping ease the mass pressure on the nation’s health services.

As of Tuesday, there were 94,417 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain with 8,189 deaths while a further 5,607 Spaniards are currently in intensive care.

Football in the nation has been suspended indefinitely and is likely to be on hold for several months more.