Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal all chasing PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa

Barcelona are considering signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa when his contract expires this summer, say Diario Sport.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this summer when his contract in the French capital expires and he is also said to be attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Capped 13 times by the France national team, the experienced full-back would present an affordable option for any top club seeking to bolster their options at left-back.

He joined the Parisians in a €25m deal from Monaco in the summer of 2016 and has made 123 appearances for the club since, winning 13 domestic trophies including three Ligue 1 titles in a row.

Born to a Guadeloupean father and a Polish mother, Kurzawa has played regularly for PSG across the past four seasons but has found playing time a little more limited this year – starting just nine Ligue 1 games – due to the prominence of Juan Bernat.