Sergio Reguilon ‘would love to succeed’ at Real Madrid

Sergio Reguilon is hopeful of rejoining the Real Madrid first team next season after his loan spell at Sevilla concludes.

The left-back started 21 matches for Los Blancos last season and was tipped for a bright future at the club, with his levels of performance exceeding those of long-term first choice Marcelo.

However, the former Spain Under-21 international’s future was thrown into jeopardy with the €50m arrival of Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

Mendy’s arrival coincided with Zinedine Zidane’s return and the Frenchman was keen on retaining Marcelo, who had excelled for the side during his first stint at the helm.

That left Reguilon surplus to requirements and he joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, where he has made 25 appearances to date this campaign.

“I am very happy here (at Sevilla), as I would also be in Madrid,” Reguilon told Diario de Sevilla. “I am from Madrid and I have my life there. And I would love to succeed there.”

Reguilon admitted his ignorance on the contractual situation he faces – his loan spell at Sevilla officially expires on 30 June, when the 2019/20 season is scheduled to end, but this may be pushed back if the campaign is extended – a likely scenario.

“Unless someone from the board of one club or another tells me, I would love to end the season on July 30 or August 30 with Sevilla,” he said. “It is my team and that is my idea. I have not discussed legal issues. I have no idea.

“I just have no idea what my future will be like. I don’t know what will happen from June 30.”