Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga prefers Real Madrid move

A number of Europe’s elite clubs wants Rennes teenage star Eduardo Camavinga but the player prefers a move to Real Madrid, say Marca.

It is claimed that a number of other clubs are monitoring the central midfielder including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

In November, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.