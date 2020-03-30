Real Madrid want Eduardo Camavinga to ease Casemiro workload

Real Madrid’s interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is to decrease the dependency on holding midfielder Casemiro, report Marca.

It is outlined how the Brazil international has played 3,120 minutes across 35 matches (of a possible 39) for Los Blancos this campaign – more than any other player at the club.

Indeed, it is highlighted how the player started in 21 successive matches between September and December, with the summer exit of Marcos Llorente to Atletico de Madrid meaning there was no natural back-up in the squad.

Fede Valverde has been tried in the position but is more comfortable in a role with more dynamism, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also ill-suited to a holding midfield role.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs also linked.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

In November, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.