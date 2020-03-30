Manchester United confident on Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez

Manchester United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of a deal to land Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The midfielder has a long-term contract at Atleti until 2026 but an attainable release clause of €150m (£136m), meaning the club are hopeful of renewing the deal in order to significantly enhance his value.

The Daily Star now say Saul has been identified by the Red Devils as they plan to continue the rejuvenation of their midfield with Paul Pogba likely to leave in the near future, with Real Madrid linked.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo earlier this month highlighted how the Spain international is represented by the Stellar Group, led by Jonathan Barnett, and which is very familiar with the English transfer market.

The 25-year-old is said to be a long-term target in particular for United and his abilities are said to make him a prime transfer target for the club.

Diego Simeone wants to keep Saul at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the Argentine trying to maintain his first-team squad after a series of long-term players leaving the club this summer.

Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Filipe Luis, Rodri and Gabi Hernandez are all players who have exited the club in the past year.