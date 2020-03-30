Happy birthday to Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been an ever-present star in La Liga and for the Spanish national side across the past 15 years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Real Madrid captain celebrates his 34th birthday on Monday and looks to have many more seasons at the top level left in his career yet.

Ramos succeeded Iker Casillas as the Madrid captain in the summer of 2015 and he then overtook his former teammate as Spain’s most all-time capped international – the defender has now clocked up 170 caps for La Roja.

One of the most colourful characters in Spanish football, Ramos joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla in a €27m deal.

Aged just 19, Ramos was primarily a right-back for Madrid at the time and he left the Andalusian club reportedly after demanding that he be instilled as captain on a long-term deal.

Ramos has won a remarkable 21 trophies in the Spanish capital including four La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – including in 2014, when he scored his most famous goal. Deep into stoppage time and with Carlo Ancelotti’s side trailing 1-0 to Atletico de Madrid, Ramos scored a towering header from a corner to bring the game into extra-time and his side subsequently won 4-1.

The defender has also won a multitude of personal awards alongside three major trophies for Spain, including the 2010 World Cup.

Ramos sees his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expire in the summer of 2021.